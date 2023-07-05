Delaware State Police are investigating gunshots at an unsanctioned "car meet" in the Red Lion area.
The gunfire was reported at a warehouse complex in the 2,400-block of Bear Corbitt Road at about 1:19 a.m. Wednesday. One unoccupied vehicle and one vehicle that was occupied by a man and two women were struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.
Remnants of fireworks and several shell casings were found on the ground.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-365-8413 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-33-33.
Police had no suspect description available, and surveillance video and images were not yet available.