Wilmington police are asking for the public's help piecing together the details of two Saturday shootings that happened in different locations within hours of each other.
Officers located the first shooting victim, a 26-year-old man, in the 1700 block of West 5th Street in the city's Little Italy neighborhood around 7 p.m., police said.
Roughly four hours after that, police found a 17-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound in the 300 block of South Broom Street in the city's Hedgeville section.
Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition, and police are asking anyone with information on the first shooting to call Detective Brendan Shea at 302.576.3649.
Anyone with information on the second shooting can call Detective Douglas Rivell at 302.576.3633. Tips can also be left with Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 1.800.TIP.3333.