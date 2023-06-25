Wilmington police have two victims, but no suspects, in a pair of shootings that happened within minutes of each other Friday night.
The first shooting happened in the 1000 block of Chestnut Street around 10:20 p.m., leaving a 31-year-old man wounded, police said.
Roughly 15-minutes later, officers found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the unit block of West 23rd Street.
Both victims are hospitalized in stable condition, and police say there's no information available about a suspect, or suspects, in either incident.
They're asking anyone who may know something about the first shooting to call Detective Douglas Rivell at 302.576.3633.
Anyone with information about the second shooting can call Detective Michael Hayman at 302.576.3963, and anyone with information about either shooting can call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP. 3333.