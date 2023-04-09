Two early-morning shootings in Wilmington this weekend have left 2 men hospitalized.
Officers found the 20-year-old victim of the first shooting in the 2100 block of North West Street around 1:10 a.m. Saturday, and 29-year-old the second victim at around midnight Sunday in the 100 block of East 23rd Street, city police said.
Both men are in stable condition.
Police are asking anyone with information about the Saturday shooting can call Detective Danielle Moore at 302.576.3667.
Anyone with information about the Sunday shooting can call Detective Brian Conkey at 302.576.3660.
Anyone with information on either shooting can call Delaware Crimestoppers at 1.800.847.3333.