Many of the residents of seven condemned apartment buildings along Wilmington's North Adams Street are still looking for more permanent housing two weeks after being told to leave.
Mayor Mike Purzycki said Tuesday the city has been able to locate about a dozen vacant housing units, and hope that another 19 will be available on July 1.
Various groups have stepped up to help those displaced, with some tenants using the New Castle County Hope Center, a local motel, or staying with family or friends, but the Mayor said he knows those aren't long-term solutions, and they aren't the only people looking for housing.
“I am appealing to landlords in the area to contact the City at 302-576-2494 or email Jennifer Prado at jprado@WilmingtonDE.gov if you have a rental unit or units available to assist the Adams Street residents,” said Mayor Purzycki in a statement.
“And, while there is an immediate need to assist these most recently displaced residents,” the Mayor continued, “there are residents displaced by Hurricane Ida in September of 2021 who still need a permanent place to live. Unfortunately, there are simply too few housing options available for the people who need them.”
Purzycki said the city is looking to help residents acquire state funding to help with a security deposit and first month's rent at a new place if they qualify.