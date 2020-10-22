William Penn High School's volleyball and boys soccer teams will not play for two weeks after a confirmed COVID-19 case was associated with the school.
District public information officer Lauren Wilson confirmed to WDEL that the decision to not play was made in consultation with the Delaware Division of Public Health, but did not say whether the COVID positive case was among a player, coach, or someone else connected to the programs.
William Penn volleyball opened their season on Tuesday with a straight-set victory over Delcastle. Now, games against Middletown, Brandywine, Appoquinimink, and Dickinson are listed as postponed on their school schedule. William Penn's next scheduled game is now November 5 against St. Georges.
William Penn boys soccer also opened with a win over Delcastle on Tuesday. Their games against St. Georges, Dover, Newark, and Hodgson are postponed. They're set to return to action on November 10 against Middletown.
Volleyball's regular season ends on November 25, boys soccer wraps up on November 28.
There are no listed changes to William Penn's football, field hockey, or cross country schedules. Delcastle's schedule is also still listed as normal.
Wilson said William Penn is committed to keeping their school safe.
"Colonial School District is continuing to provide a safe environment for athletes, coaches, and sport spectators by following the Return To Play Plan that were developed in conjunction with DIAA and the Division of Public Health," she said.
COVID-19 testing was recommended, but not required to compete in DIAA sporting events this fall. Schools are required to do temperature and symptom checks before practices and games.