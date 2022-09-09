Two members of the Wilmington-area gang MGS have been sentenced to several decades behind bars for multiple shootings and murders in what was described as a "bloody feud with rival gangs."
Davon Walker, 22, was sentenced to 53 years in prison. Walker was connected to the September 2019 murder of Naithan Grzybowski on East 35th Street; the October 2020 murder of Tommier Dendy on East 10th Street; and the October 2020 murder of Eddie Green on North Heald Street.
In a separate case, Pierre Carter-Bailey was sentenced to eight years in prison in connection with the April 7, 2019 gang-related shooting where six people were shot near the intersection of 10th Street and Pine Street in Wilmington.
“These sentences represent a significant step toward justice for the victims and families hurt by violent gangs like MGS and NorthPak,” said Attorney Kathy General Jennings. “We are here because of the tremendous work of Wilmington PD, our task force partners, and our prosecutors, all of whom were relentless in the face of the significant challenges inherent to these investigations. Because of their work, two dangerous criminals are now behind bars. We will remain relentless in the fight against gun violence.”
“This outcome reflects the tireless efforts of our investigators and partners to deliver justice on behalf of the murder and shooting victims who were targeted by these dangerous offenders, and the many more Wilmingtonians who were affected by the violence they are responsible for,” said Wilmington Police Chief Robert J. Tracy. “While we will remain relentless in our efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible for violent crime in our community, we also hope these sentences will drive home a strong message that gun crime will not be tolerated in our neighborhoods.”