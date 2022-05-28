Two Wilmington man were sentenced to at least 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal stalking, kidnapping, and firearms charges.
Ryan Bacon is looking at 30 years, and Michael Pritchett faces 25 years, after a feud allegedly began over rap songs with a former friend of Bacon known as M.S.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for Delaware said the feud began with Bacon, who also goes by "Buck 50" wrote a song that allegedly referred to M.S. as a "snitch" or "rat".
They said violence between the two sides of the argument took place, and then in 2017, Bacon, Pitchett, and others were trying to find M.S. to kill him.
Documents said they found M.S.'s girlfriend Keyonna Perkins, who they kidnapped and held at gunpoint.
Her phone eventually led them to M.S., at whom they fired multiple shots at but missed. Perkins was then taken into the trunk of a car driven by Bacon to Elkton, where she was murdered.
The continued search for M.S. took them to the Probation and Parole Offices in New Castle, where they waited for him to exit, and then followed him into Wilmington. where they again tried to shoot him, missed, but hit a 6-year-old boy, giving him severe and permanent head injuries.
Bacon and Pritchett pled guilty to the charges.