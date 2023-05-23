Two Wilmington Police officers are recovering after their patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected impaired driver Monday night, May 22, 2023.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of 12th and Washington Streets.
Wilmington Police said a car driven by 39-yer old Logan Gruber ran a red light at a high rate of speed and plowed into the police SUV, which flipped onto its side.
The officers and Gruber were all treated and released for minor injuries.
Gruber was then jailed on charges of vehicular assault and driving under the influence and is being held on $5,000 secured bond.