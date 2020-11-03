Two men were killed attempting to install antennas onto the Sussex Shores water tower north of Bethany Beach on Monday, November 2, 2020.
Delaware State Police said the two unidentified men from Puerto Rico were in a Z135 Man Lift working to put antennas for the Velex company on the tower just of the Southbound side of Delaware Route 1 approaching Fred Hudson Road.
Police believe they were 120 feet off the ground when a gust of wind caused the lift to tip over, becoming tangled in surrounding electrical wires as it fell to the ground.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
A wind advisory for up to 50 m.p.h. gusts was in effect in coastal Sussex County at the time of the accident.
The Division of Forensic Science and US Occupational Safety & Health (OSHA) are assisting Delaware State Police with the investigation.