A 53-year old Middletown man is dead after Delaware State Police said his Jeep crashed into the back of a tractor trailer Sunday evening, October 31, 2021, on Route 13 at Red Lion Road.
Troopers said the big rig was northbound and began to move slowly forward on a green light when the Jeep slammed into the back, and then bounced off the roadway into a grassy area and overturned.
Investigators said the the driver was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
That crash happened around 6:20 p.m., just an hour after rescue crews and New Castle County paramedics responded to Court Drive off of Lancaster Pike for another serious accident.
Medics said an 80-year old man was trapped in his vehicle after it struck a pole.
The victim was taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition with multiple injuries.