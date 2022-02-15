Delaware State Police are investigating a crash Tuesday morning in which a vehicle ran off Route 1 near Tybouts Corner and rolled over.
The wreck happened at 8 a.m. on February 15, 2022, on southbound Route 1 about a mile before the Route 72 interchange.
According to New Castle County EMS, the driver of the rolled over vehicle was trapped inside for about fifteen minutes before being rescued by crews from Delaware City, Christiana, and Port Penn fire companies.
The victim was treated on scene by medics and taken to Christiana Hospital.
Two of the the roadways three lanes were blocked while the crash was cleared, backing traffic up for about two miles.