An early morning tractor trailer crash on northbound Route 1's jug handle ramp at Tybouts Corner jammed commuter traffic for hours and miles on Monday, March 29, 2021.
The crash happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. when a tractor trailer loaded with hay bales overturned.
The truck load of hay was dislodged and the front axle of the tractor portion of the truck was ripped off.
Crews also had to repair a segment of guardrail that was damaged.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash and said the truck driver was not hurt.
The ramp was closed for more than five and a half hours leading to a nearly four mile back up on Route 1 along with significant delays on surrounding area roads.