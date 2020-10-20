DNREC and US Coast Guard officials are cleaning up, and attempting to determine the cause of, an oil spill that washed ashore on Broadkill Beach Monday, October 19, 2020.
DNREC estimated about 215 gallons of oil from an unknown source came ashore, and their Emergency Response Team was looking to begin the cleanup and investigation.
The spill spanned 3/4 miles of the Delaware Bay coastline, and samples are being sent to the Coast Guard for a "petroleum fingerprint" to attempt determine a source.
DNREC will work with the Coast Guard's environmental contractor to clean up the spill.
Officials expect the oil to migrate along the Delaware coast during tidal changes, and ask anyone who detects oil on the beach to call the DNREC environment hotline at 1-800-662-8802.
As of late Monday night, DNREC had not found oil along any other Delaware Bay beach in Delaware.