Delaware's role as a global economic player, as well as opportunities and challenges will be examined Monday at the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition Mid-Atlantic Regional Summit in Wilmington, according to Senator Chris Coons, D-Del.
Previous studies have found that more than one in five jobs in Delaware is dependent on international trade. Coons said panelists will examine how diplomacy and development assistance boost our security while creating opportunities for Delaware businesses: "how does exporting create jobs in Delaware? How does what is happening around the world whether it's in Ukraine or China or the Middle East have an impact on us here in Delaware? And, how are our community and our security and our economy connected to developments in the rest of the world?"
Coons also said Delaware is particularly connected with the global economy with its financial services and pharmaceutical companies as well as the chicken industry.
The initial panel on Monday will look at "next steps after the Africa Leaders Summit," following up on President Biden's event in December to strengthen ties with African partners and the private sector.
"Whether they're part of the African diaspora or they're part of a faith community here in Delaware that does work in Africa or whether they're working for a company that's looking to export more to Africa, there are some real and important ways that Africa can have a positive impact on Delaware and Delawareans," Coons added.
Other panels will look at global health and climate change as well as "meeting the moment of rising global crises."
The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition is described as a "broad-based influential network of over 500 businesses and NGOs, national security and foreign policy experts and businesses, faith-based, academic, military and community leaders in all 50 states who support strategic investments to elevate development and diplomacy alongside defense in order to build a better, safer world."
The summit is being held Monday starting at 10 a.m. at The Hotel DuPont in Wilmington. For registration and livestream information please CLICK HERE