U. S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy was in Wilmington this week to discuss post-pandemic burnout with members of the healthcare community, and how teens are doing as the nation begins to emerge from COVID.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on our health workers, who were already experiencing crisis levels of burnout before the pandemic. It has also had a profound impact on young people and their mental health," said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "Today’s conversations highlight the need to confront the longstanding drivers of burnout among our health workers and those who care for our families."
Murthy said it's taken a toll on teens too.
"A crisis where we have now 44-percent of high school students who are saying they feel persistently sad or hopeless," said Murthy.
Senator Chris Coons said roundtable discussions focused on next steps.
"What are the additional resources youth need to navigate life in this challenging time where there's lots of different sources of stress and demands on them," said Coons.
Murthy visited Westside Family Healthcare, ChristianaCare’s Wilmington Hospital, and REACH Riverside’s Teen Warehouse.