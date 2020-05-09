The University of Delaware is forming a Campus Reopening and Fall Planning Task Force it hopes will get the campus ready for a full-scale reopening for Fall Semester.
President Dennis Assanis sent a digital letter to students late Friday night announcing UD will extend its remote work plan until May 31, to match Delaware's extended State of Emergency.
The school had already moved its summer classes online and had cancelled or virtualized summer events and programs on campus.
Assanis will host a General Faculty Meeting and Town Hall Monday afternoon at 3 p.m., with members of the UD community invited to sign up for the Zoom meeting here.