A survey jointly conducted by the University of Delaware and University of Tennessee found that, while the pandemic has impacted everyone, it's had significantly greater effects on the public health workforce battling the virus on the front lines.
"Last summer, a group of us with experience in both applied and academics public health, recognized the need to capture the impact of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic on the public health workforce," said University of Delaware Professor of Epidemiology and University Disaster Research Center core faculty member Jennifer Horney. "Our first step in this was the development of this survey."
Wile they've since received more than 400 responses from members, a presentation last week only included data from 225 public health workforce members from 31 states and Washington D.C. who had responded between August 11 and September 11, 2020.
"This collaboration stemmed out of our desire to help support public health practice during this unprecedented response," said the University of Tennessee's Kristina Kintziger. "The objectives of our study were to assess the effects of the COVID-19 response on our public health workforce; assessing different aspects of this response to the mental and physical health; the workers' risk and protective factors for burnout among public health practitioners; how this prolonged response is affecting short and long-term career decisions; as well as the essential functions and tasks that are being put on hold for this response."
Numerous studies have shown frontline workers aiding in the response to a pandemic suffer a number of "substantial impacts" to their mental and physical health.
"We've seen many studies to date that has shown that healthcare workers are at an increased risk for developing mental health conditions," Kintziger said. "Such as psychological distress, insomnia, anxiety, depression, symptoms of PTSD, as well as burnout during pandemics, and even experiencing these same conditions one to two years after the event."
Even prior to the pandemic, Kintziger said the public health workforce was already facing problematic conditions like reduced capacity, budget reductions, layoffs, and an "exodus of experienced workers." All of the negative affects those issues were having on the mental health of the workforce was exacerbated by the pandemic.
The data presented Friday, March 5, 2020, was just the first step in the ongoing study and surveying of local, state, and federal health care workers in a variety of roles.
"Basically, over the past 30 days, [we asked] how many respondents reported poor physical or mental health days and how many reported those poor mental or physical health days kept them from their activities," Kintziger said. "The proportion of respondents reporting poor health at least 14 out of the 30 previous days before this survey were 13.6% for physical health reasons...41% for mental health days."
Kintziger said men were more likely to report more mental health days while women were more prone to reporting physical health days. Those in the 40 to 49 years old group were most likely to report both. African Americans reported more physical health days, but the fewest mental health days.
Then, the study compared those responses to responses from the general population.
"The public health workforce respondents were very similar to the poor physical health days among the general population, but there was a large difference in poor mental health days among our respondents," Kintziger said. "So 41.4% compared to about 14% in the general population."
The workforce was also experiencing a wide range of mental health issues.
"Among all respondents, 41% reported some symptoms of an anxiety disorder and 29% reported some for depressive disorders," Kintziger said. "Combined, that was almost 46%. Males are more likely to report anxiety and depressive disorders. Those who were 50 years or older actually showed less likelihood to report both depressive or anxiety disorders. There were very few differences noted by race or ethnicity. Larger household sizes actually reported a lower likelihood of either of these disorders as well."
Those collective numbers for the public health workforce--41% and 29%--trended higher than the general population, which were 26% and 24%, respectively.
Burnout also proved to be overwhelmingly present in respondents, with 66% reporting at least some level of burnout, which might be due to staffing decreases across the board. Kintziger said they found a reported 40% decrease in chronic diseases staffing, about 42% decrease in maternal child health, and a 30% decrease in staffing for substance abuse, environmental health injury, and other program areas.
Researchers will now conduct a longitudinal study for the continuing portion of their surveying.