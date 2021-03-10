New COVID-19 cases have dropped at the University of Delaware this week, and the school is responding by loosening some of the tighter restrictions put in place two weeks ago.
The university announced that occupancy at student centers and the Carpenter Sports Building will be increased back to where they were at the start of the semester.
In addition, general spectators will be permitted to attend Blue Hens sporting events.
Football will allow season ticket holders who purchased tickets to begin attending games, beginning with Saturday's contest with Stony Brook. Students will also be allowed, but only up to 10%. No in-person, day-of-game sales will be made available.
Men's and women's lacrosse will also allow up to 1,000 fans, with ticket sales beginning on March 15, with no in-person, day-of-game sales permitted.
UD saw a jump from 65 cases the week starting February 14 to 324 and 280 the next two weeks, with the measures being put in place on February 24.
This week, Delaware has had 63 new COVID cases through Wednesday, much lower than the 177 and 154 at this point the last two weeks.
Some restrictions will remain, including campus dining being limited to grab-and-go, and a restriction on eating in groups indoors, although it is allowed, socially distanced, outdoors.
University of Delaware's on-campus, and select off-campus, students are required to get tested for COVID weekly.