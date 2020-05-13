"It definitely feels like two steps forward, one step back."
That's how University of Delaware Democrats Secretary Sophia Mehl decribed U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos's announced changes to the Title IX protections provided to victims of sexual harassment and survivors of sexual assault.
"It was very disheartening because her role as Secretary of Education is to advocate for students across the country. In announcing these changes, she's made college campuses a more hostile environment for women, for survivors. You know, the 'Me Too' movement has achieved so much in letting women speak about their experiences more openly," Mehl said. "It's not exactly surprising given that she's never really been a great advocate--and, frankly, no one in this administration really has--but I don't think anyone really expected her to go this far in recinding things that tried to protect women."
As detailed by the U.S. Department of Education, some of the biggest changes include the following provisions:
- Defines sexual harassment to include sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence, and stalking, as unlawful discrimination on the basis of sex
- Provides a consistent, legally sound framework on which survivors, the accused, and schools can rely
- Requires schools to offer clear, accessible options for any person to report sexual harassment
- Empowers survivors to make decisions about how a school responds to incidents of sexual harassment
- Requires the school to offer survivors supportive measures, such as class or dorm reassignments or no-contact orders
- Protects K-12 students by requiring elementary and secondary schools to respond promptly whenany school employee has notice of sexual harassment
- Holds colleges responsible for off-campus sexual harassment at houses owned or under the control of school-sanctioned fraternities and sororities
- Restores fairness on college and university campuses by upholding all students' right to written notice of allegations, the right to an advisor, and the right to submit, cross-examine, and challenge evidence at a live hearing
- Shields survivors from having to come face-to-face with the accused during a hearing and from answering questions posed personally by the accused
- Requires schools to select one of two standards of evidence, the preponderance of the evidence standard or the clear and convincing evidence standard – and to apply the selected standard evenly to proceedings for all students and employees, including faculty
- Provides "rape shield" protections and ensures survivors are not required to divulge any medical, psychological, or similar privileged records
- Requires schools to offer an equal right of appeal for both parties to a Title IX proceeding
- Gives schools flexibility to use technology to conduct Title IX investigations and hearings remotely
- Protects students and faculty by prohibiting schools from using Title IX in a manner that deprives students and faculty of rights guaranteed by the First Amendment
One of the biggest concerns among UD Democrats is the introduction of the "right to submit, cross-examine, and challenge evidence at a live hearing." Particularly, putting a victim before the accused and forcing them via cross-examination to answer traumatic questions relating to their complaint.
"The general consensus with our membership is that these changes to the title nine policy are disastrous--and that's putting it nicely.," said UD Democrats Director of Communications Dylan Rosenthal. "Obviously, like in all trials or cases, we believe in the concept and the principle of due process. But we think these changes to Title IX just go way too far. Particularly the part that those accused have the right to cross-examine a survivor by their choosing. That means that a survivor could be questioned by their rapist's family member, or friends, whoever they would like. Survivors have trauma related to the incident and we don't think it's fair to force them to relive these moments, and to open them up to unfair questioning from the person they're accusing."
Mehl agreed more could be done to protect survivors of these kinds of violations without forcing them into a situation where they would be forced to recount details regarding what happened to them.
"They're innocent until proven guilty, but for people who survived abuse, having a friend or family member of someone who abused them question them could bring up a lot of trauma and a lot of pain for them," she said. "If there has to be a process where each side presents question, I think it would be better to be done in a more professional way without bringing up painful memories for those who have survived."
The group feels these changes are aggregious enough that they've called for DeVos to step down in an open letter published to Medium, which can be found at this link. It, in part, reads:
"Sexual assault is an issue that plagues colleges and universities nationwide, and this is just another example of the cruel policies directed at survivors pushed for by the Trump Administration. Secretary DeVos has done nothing to combat sexual assault on college campuses, and it is more clear now than ever before that she has no intentions of doing so. For this reason, Secretary DeVos should resign from her position as Secretary of Education.
"We stand with the myriad of advocacy groups, elected officials, and universities in opposition to these new policies. We also call on the University of Delaware to oppose these changes, and to renew their commitment to protect survivors and not abusers."
"I think her efforts take away from the protections that people have fought for on college campuses to make them a more safe space," Mehl said. "I don't know what she thought she was doing, but for both men and women who have survived abuse, it's jarring. It's not going to make people feel safer because people who have harassed other people before will feel like this gives them a pass, and they won't really see any consequences, so we might see an uptick in harassment across campuses. I think it will really backfire, whatever she intended."
The university needs to step up and ensure students feel protected when they're on campus, Rosenthal said.
"We just want to make sure that everyone feels safe, and that everyone feels comfortable on campus," he said. "So, we don't support these changes to the policy. And we also want UD to reinforce that they stand by the previous policies with reporting sexual assault."