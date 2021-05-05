Students at both the University of Delaware and Delaware State University will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus this fall, both schools announced Wednesday.

UD will require full vaccination by August 15, 2021 for all students, according to a letter from UD President Dennis Assanis sent to the campus community Wednesday, May 5, 2021. There's no requirement for UD staff to be vaccinated at this time.

DSU, however, will require vaccination for both staff and students. DSU spokesman Carlos Holmes told WDEL 31.5% or 310 employees at the university are fully vaccinated while nearly 9%, or 87 employees have received their first dose of vaccine.

A spokeswoman for UD said she did not have the number of staff vaccinated readily available upon our inquiry.

Vaccines are becoming more widely available with walk-ups accepted at several state service centers and pharmacies.

UD is also holding a vaccination clinic for at Clayton Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021. Registration is required. Information about upcoming campus vaccination opportunities and other COVID-19 topics is available at udel.edu/coronavirus.

"Vaccines are key elements in our commitment to returning to a robust campus life in the fall and beyond. We all want to end the pandemic that has so disrupted all aspects of our lives as soon as possible. While face coverings, physical distancing, the Health Symptom Checker and other measures continue to play important roles in protecting our community, those who are not vaccinated will be subject to frequent testing requirements in the fall," said Assanis.

Both schools will accept approved "legitimate, documented" medical or religious exemptions will be permitted to attend without meeting the condition. Anyone claiming exemption will need to present the university with supporting documentation.

"Our testing program in collaboration with Testing for America allowed us to bring back about 70% of our residential population last year for mostly hybrid courses," said DSU President Tony Allen. "The vaccination requirement permits us to open up more space at both the university’s main campus and as well as the soon-to-be-acquired Wesley College campus, and to return to our normal methods of course delivery."

DSU has thus far reported only a .5% positivity rate during its testing process, and wants to continue keeping numbers low. Their vaccination requirement follows guidelines established by the American College Health Association, which established that the safest way for students to return to institutions of higher learning is by requiring all on-campus individuals to be vaccinated for the coming semester.

"Despite the myths and misinformation surrounding the issue of COVID vaccinations, all of the existing vaccines are safe and effective," Dr. Joan Coker of Testing for America said. "I encourage everyone to collaborate on keeping the University community safe by getting vaccinated before returning this fall."

UD will also continue COVID-19 testing this summer. Surveillance testing on campus will be held at Clayton Hall starting on Wednesday, June 2. Testing will be available every Wednesday during the summer sessions from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.