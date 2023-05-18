A dumpster fire at the University of Delaware was deliberately set, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office.
The fire was reported late Wednesday afternoon in the 400-block of Academy Street, behind Smyth Hall.
UD Police are also involved with the investigation. Anyone with helpful information is asked to contact the Fire Marshal's New Castle Division at 302-323-5375, Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or UD Police at 302-831-2222.
Damage to the container was estimated at $500.