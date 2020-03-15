The University of Delaware will extend its spring break and has put further restrictions on its Newark campus as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Delaware, with all seven of Delaware's positive test results having connections to the school.
President Dennis Assanis announced Sunday night that spring break will now run until March 29, citing the need to give instructors and their IT system more time to get ready for the switch to online instruction.
Students, who were asked to vacate the campus this weekend, are being asked to not return to campus until the University says it is safe, extending the grace period to the end of the semester. If you have questions about your specific housing situation, please call 302-831-4663.
Research at the University is being suspended, except for critical needs such as maintaining animals, cell cultures, unique reagents, essential equipment, and materials. They told researchers to expect reduced access for at least two weeks.
Only essential personnel whose duties cannot be performed remotely should report to campus. Those people should have been contacted, and non-essential personnel should avoid the campus through at least Friday, March 27.
All University-sponsored travel, including domestic, is suspended until further notice.
Also, all University buildings are being secured and can only be accessed with a UD ID card, or by contacting UD Police at 302-831-2222.