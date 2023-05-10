The University of Delaware police is investigating an incident this week that school officials said could be a potential hate crime.
According to a message sent to the UD community from school President Dennis Assanis, a swastika and a threatening message were written on a poster on a faculty member's door.
The poster was promoting a drag show; the faculty member is Jewish.
"We are appalled and deeply disturbed that someone in our community has been the subject of such a blatant act of hatred and discrimination," said Assanis.
"Sadly, expressions of hate, anti-Semitism and prejudice have been on the rise on university campuses nationwide in recent years. Those who spew this kind of disgusting rhetoric believe they can divide us or weaken our resolve in promoting a more welcoming community at UD. They will not succeed."