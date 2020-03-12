The University of Delaware has moved up its spring break in preparation to begin online courses in the wake of a faculty member receiving a preliminary positive diagnosis of COVID-19.
University President Dennis Assanis said his school has been planning for the possibility that the coronavirus would influence their campus.
“We have been preparing with my team at the University of Delaware for over two months. We have set up an emergency operations center, we’ve been monitoring the situation, and we had all the scenario played out, including the steps we would take the moment we have a confirmed case. Now we have a confirmed case on campus, so out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety and security of everyone in the academic community and the broader members of our community, we’re going to take a number of steps.”
One of those steps is to switch to online courses, and Assanis said starting spring break immediately will buy his instructors a little more time to get ready for the new teaching methods.
“That will give us the opportunity to work on converting – with faculty and teaching assistants – classes to online formats. We’ll continue that work, because we don’t want to do it in a hurry, we don’t want to do it in a way that compromises that academic experience for our students, we’ll continue doing it through the next week. That’s why we decided to move up Spring Break to next week.”
Instead of spring break being March 28-April 6, it will go from now through March 23.
Assanis admitted it’s a tough last-minute change, but one they had to make.
“We recognize it’s an inconvenience for some, but I’m sure everyone will be understanding that their safety and security comes next. I know transportation companies are working to have people be able to change plans these days. During this time, students will have options: They can stay at their dorms, they can go back home – if they feel it’s a safe area -, or they can go on vacation where they want to go. We’re telling everyone don’t travel internationally, travel domestically, and consult the CDC guidelines for regions where it’s not safe to go. Let us know your travel plans, if you care, but the main thing is to be responsible, stay clean, practice hygiene all the time, and don’t panic. I think we’re well equipped to deal with this unusual situation.”
Jose-Luis Riera, Delaware’s VP for Student Life, said if students choose to ignore the CDC’s advice, it will come with a consequence.
“If it’s reported to us that a student was in an area that’s of concern to us, for example Germany, we would have required a self-quarantine for 14 days. We would report that to the Department of Public Health, and really take their lead. We’re working very closely with whatever they advise.”
As for what’s on campus, Delaware had already been making cuts before Wednesday. They banned spectators from attending the Delaware High School Basketball Championships this weekend, so the DIAA moved the games out of the Bob Carpenter Center for the first time since it opened for the 1992-93 season.
"We’re taking all the precautionary steps – limiting large gatherings and events – which breaks our heart, we would have loved to do that, we love to bring people together, but we have to be socially responsible and health is our number one concern right now.”
Assanis added that Blue Hen athletics will also be affected, making the decision at about the same time the NCAA Basketball Tournaments said they would hold their games without fans.
“We have decided to basically hold spring games without spectators. We’re going to do spring practices with just the athletes and coaches who are essential through the practice with full teams. We’ll continue to monitor this evolving situation, because there may be new guidelines coming out from the NCAA and other tournaments.”
As for students on campus, Dr. Timothy Dowling of UD Health Services said if anyone on-campus is not feeling well, they should contact them.
“Students that are on campus and are feeling ill should call our student health services, that number is 831-2226. A nurse will evaluate them over the phone, and give them directions based on their symptoms on how they should engage in the health system.”
While Delaware expects to pick up its online version of courses after the modified spring break on March 23, Jose-Luis Riera said the future of some study abroad trips remains up in the air.
“We do have a number of trips in Italy planned for the summer, and we are re-evaluating those, those are not ones that we expect to go on. And we have other sites, and we’re watching what the evolving landscape is and making decisions.”
Students who are leaving for break are being recommended to take whatever academic and personal items they would need to continue their semester digitally in case the campus isn’t reopened, but UD spokeswoman Andrea Boyle Tippett balked at the question of what a timetable would look like to get students back to Newark.
“That’s too early to talk about at this point. There’s a lot of decisions between then and now, and there’s a lot to be watching in the evolving situation worldwide.”
For University of Delaware students, that evolving situation is to enjoy a premature 9-day break expedited by a faculty member that Assanis would not identify.
“The person has put himself in a self-quarantine for 14 days, the moment he felt some symptoms and until he was able to be tested. When was the last time he was on campus? I really don’t know.”
And for now, the University of Delaware’s campus will be less full, as Delaware’s first known case of COVID-19 has changed the landscape of the spring semester.