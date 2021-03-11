As Delaware continues to march towards 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines being administered, a panel convened by the University of Delaware discussed what that means as the pandemic stretches past one year this month.
Delaware Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said there still is a lot to learn about COVID's longevity, and how mutations going forward could make it stronger, or weaker, than what the world has seen to this point.
"As it mutates, it is possible that this may become a virus that is less consequential, has less significant symptoms and impact over time, and it may even become like the common cold."
Rattay said she doesn't think COVID will be leaving the world's lexicon anytime soon, and that some Americans may be taking a page from other parts of the world where mask use was more prevalent in respiratory disease seasons before December 2019.
"COVID is probably going to be around for a while. Masks are probably going to be around for the rest of this year, my guess is. Slowly, we'll be decreasing the use of masks, I have a feeling in the coming years we'll be using masks more than we ever have."
University of Delaware epidemiology professor Jennifer Horney said the vaccines will be important, but it's also important to remember their strength will likely affect future public policies.
"Don't expect that the vaccines provide sterilizing immunity. You may still test positive, but hopefully not with an infectious amount. That's why we're being asked to continue to wear masks, wash hands, and maintain physical distance."
The reason they don't provide that level of immunity, according to Horney, is that wasn't the goal as vaccine production began in the opening weeks of the pandemic.
"The endpoints were severe infection, hospitalization, or death. They weren't necessarily trying to prevent you testing positive COVID, they were trying to prevent you from becoming sick and needing to use hospital resources from a COVID infection."
A bright spot Horney pointed to was CDC guidance issued this month that recommends that fully vaccinated people can visit indoors with fellow vaccinated or even low-risk, single household groups without mask or social distancing. She said that could be vital, especially at nursing homes.
"This is a critical piece of improving the mental health aspect, particularly for the elderly who have been so isolated over these past 12 months."
Dr. Rattay also discussed that messaging as the vaccine rollout will need to be important, as they need to debunk myths to get those who would consider getting vaccinated eventually into a clinic.
"There's no evidence that this vaccine, or any vaccine, has any impact whatsoever on reproductive health. We hope to be able to better dispel that myth, but it certainly has gotten some legs on the internet."
A University of Delaware professor became Delaware's first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020. Since that point, Delaware has had 88,891 cases of the coronavirus, with 1,492 deaths.
Delaware recently dipped under 100 hospitalizations due to COVID for the first time since October 30, 2020. The state hit a high of 474 on January 12.