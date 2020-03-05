COVID-19 has already forced schools in Italy and China to temporarily close, hand sanitizer prices to skyrocket on Amazon, and has been partially blamed for one of the most volatile stock market runs in history, but how much do we truly know about the virus?
The term "coronavirus" comes from the crown-like spikes on their surfaces, which were first identified in the mid-1960s.
COVID-19 has been compared to fellow coronaviruses MERS – or Middle East Respiratory Syndrome – and SARS – Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, which have had outbreaks earlier this century.
University of Delaware professor Calvin Keeler of the Department of Animal and Food Sciences said COVID-19 falls under the classification of a zoonotic disease, meaning it has animal origins.
“They all seem to have originated in some kind of bats. Bats have unique immune systems that make them essentially repositories for lots of viruses. SARS went from bats to civit cats to humans, MERS went from bats to dromedary camels to humans, COVID 19 went from bats to some animal – possibly peregrines at a live animal market in China – to humans.”
Many of the symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, which are the same for many respiratory illnesses, including influenza.
At the present time, there is no vaccine for COVID-19, according to Dr. Stephen Epps, an Infectious Disease specialist for ChristianaCare Health System.
“There’s not a lot we can do unfortunately. You heard about remdesivir that is an anti-viral that has already been tried, and in certain conditions it does have in vitro activity against coronaviruses, MERS and SARS viruses, for example. In models of animals, it looks like it has activity, so the Chinese have already begun a test of remdesivir, and we’ll look forward to the results relatively quickly. The other drug is lopinavir or ritonavir, it’s an old HIV drug that’s no longer used in HIV treatment.”
One hope many doctors have is that the life cycle of COVID-19 will closely mirror a flu season, but that’s no guarantee.
“If you look at seasonal influenza, it tends to occur in the winter months and get better in the spring. Other viruses behave in a similar way. SARS really went away that first summer, but MERS has lasted to some extent for multiple summers on the Arabian Peninsula, which is not exactly cold, but has been hospitable enough for that virus to continue. The answer is we don’t know. Most respiratory coronaviruses, the non-MERS, SARS, COVID-19, tend to have a seasonality of January, February, March, whether we can expect that with this is really up in the air at this point.”
The mystery of COVID-19 continues, but Professor Lawrence Duggan of the History Department at Delaware brought up the story of what is known as the Spanish Flu.
That struck at the Fort Riley Army Base in Kansas in 1918, before spreading as soldiers deployed for World War I. That stands as the worst pandemic of the 20th century, when an estimated 20 to 50 million people worldwide died.
“That was the last time – up to the present moment – when this sort of sweeping, killing disease of one sort of another really hit the globe, and it swept – not clean of course – but did such major damage. If you look at all of the diseases we’ve had over the past 100 years, and you look at the number of people who are estimated who have died, and you compare them to the actual population of the country or the world of the time, there has been nothing like the Great Influenza of 1918 and 1919 in the last 100 years.
Ladies and Gentlemen, count your blessings. Now is this a guarantee this will continue? No, because there are no guarantees in this world. But fortunately, as a result of all of those experiences, what happened is the development of new types of vaccines, and then the development of antibiotics beginning in the 1940s and 1950s. As a result of vaccinations and antibiotics, we are in many ways protected. On the other hand, don’t take those kind of things for granted. There is a saying ‘eternal vigilance is the price of liberty’, I would suggest eternal cleanliness is the price for health.”
So how do you go about best staying healthy? Timothy Bowers with the Infection Prevention program at ChristianaCare shared his advice.
“I’m going to say wash your hands, knowing that, occasionally, that’s not going to happen. If you think about all of the things you’ve touched today--a handrail, a doorknob, and then you touched your face, eyes, nose, or mouth, it’s happened. That’s the way--not only coronaviruses and influenz--but also rhinoviruses and other influenza-like illnesses, that’s how they take hold, is because of those droplets.
“Keep your hands away from your eyes, nose, and mouth. Cough or sneeze into your elbow or into a tissue, and then of course wash your hands. It’s easy to tell me, it’s another thing to do it. Put it into action. Disinfecting things like doorknobs and high-touch surfaces. Don’t wait until you are sick to start doing that. I know we think ‘I’ve got two little kids and once one of them gets a runny nose, we’re wiping down everything. You probably should have done that the day before. Avoid being near--as best you can--someone who identifies as being sick, or somebody that you looking at them looks feverish or not at their best today. Three feet is about an arm’s length--stay that far away. Sometimes, if it’s a loved one that you have to care for, make sure you’re protecting yourself. As a leader, I try to be there for my people, but if I come in when I’m sick, what if two of three of them catch what I have? That’s what I think about when we talk about staying home from work. We all have that drive to be there for our people, but sometimes that drive can make our people have to make that same decision.”
Another solution catching popular attention recently is to just wear a mask all of the time. That’s caused a shortage of masks for many medical facilities, which need them for other reasons. And Bowers said masks don't do much to protect you from coronavirus.
“If the only thing you’re doing is putting a mask on, you’re not actually preventing anything. That mask is going to get wet. It’s going to get saturated, you’re going to touch it; you’re going to move it; you’re going to do a bunch of things that are literally the antithesis of what you’re supposed to be doing during cold and flu season. If you are caring for somebody that is sick, or if you yourself have a cough, that mask is really going to help you in addition to washing your hands, in addition to wiping things down. But if it’s the 'I’m covered' for the duration for my day, that’s not necessarily going to be very helpful.”
One place where masks have been seen with regularity is on airplanes. The Centers for Disease Control has suggested travelers avoid China, Iran, South Korea, and Italy, but Dr. Karyl Rattay, the Director of the Delaware Division of Public Health said despite some deaths in the U.S., for now it’s not a reason to stop travelling.
“There are no travel advisories otherwise within the United States or other countries. That could change, but at this point in time, if you’ve been exposed to somebody that’s ill, you would be monitored and you should pay attention to your symptoms, but there’s not specific guidance not to travel to the U.S., or even other countries right now. As this evolves more worldwide, it will be interesting to see how those change, because it’s possible there may be community spread everywhere.”
However, anyone who returns from a country with a Level 2 or higher travel advisory is asked to contact DPH; asymptomatic travelers will be subject to a 14-day home confinement.
The spread of coronavirus, though, is tough to measure according to Dr. Epps, who likened the effects of coronaviruses to an iceberg. Until they can get the proper test in place, there are still questions.
“Only about 20 percent of people get significantly symptomatic, and about 80 percent get mild disease, and there may even be people who are asymptomatic. We’ll learn this when we have an antibody test available, because we’ll probably be finding that people will test positive by antibody, who don’t recall any significant illness.”
Those test kits are coming, but Dr. Epps said they’ve got to find patience.
“The vice president said by the end of the week we’ll have 2,500 kits enabling 1.5 million tests to be done. I’m not optimistic that that will happen by Friday, but I think it will be in the not too distant future. It’s a key thing for us to have in our tool kit to fight this new disease," said Epps.
Dr. Rattay noted that Delaware has successfully been able to test the eight people, who they’ve put under investigation for coronavirus. All of those tests came back negative, but until Pence’s task force delivers, they’re limited on how much they can do.
“That is something that we have the capability of doing, we know how to do it, and we can turn it around pretty quickly. Especially now, because our laboratory is able to test for COVID-19, but we’re limited in our testing kits right now. I will tell you the vice president’s comments [Tuesday] that anybody can just ask their doctor for a prescription and get tested, is not the reality right now. We’re all working hard. As soon as we get more help from the federal government, as soon as more hospitals and commercial labs are able to test, we are eager to ramp up our surveillance, and better understand if it’s in the community, when it’s in the community, et cetera," said Dr. Rattay.
A big talking point at the University of Delaware is their spring break which begins on March 27, 2020. The school recently recalled 22 students from their study abroad program in Italy, and there’s questions as to what will happen if students have homes in affected states or countries.
Dr. Tim Dowling, the Director of Delaware’s Student Health Services said they’ve had experience with an ill-timed virus outbreak, and they’ll be ready again.
“We’ve done this before with Zika [virus] where we reached out to students before spring break about high-risk areas, what to do in that case, how to protect yourself. We plan to get that message out over the next few days.”
Many of those messages go back to the washing of hands and other things that have long been recommended for other far more common viruses like the flu, but Professor Keeler ended his remarks with some of the lighthearted solutions for COVID-19 that aren’t true.
“By my reading, it does not work to soak yourself in sesame oil. Eating garlic does not prevent the disease. This is not due to a roll-out of 5G, and finally, Corona beer sales have dropped significantly, and Corona beer has nothing to do with this virus.”
One other note they made was those hand sanitizers. If you can find one at this point, make sure it’s at least 60 percent alcohol.
COVID-19 continues to spread, but the experts all agreed if you’re feeling healthy for now, just make sure you’re keeping things around you clean, something you're hopefully already doing.