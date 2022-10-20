A rare poll conducted for the upcoming Delaware midterm elections would be good news for Delaware Democrats.
According to a poll conducted by the University of Delaware's Center for Political Communication, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D) leads opponent Lee Murphy (R) 50%-33% among registered voters in a rematch of the 2020 election that Blunt Rochester won 57.6%-40.2%.
The margin is slightly smaller in the Attorney General's race, as incumbent Kathy Jennings (D) leads Julianne Murray (R) 53%-40%.
In the House race, Murphy actually has a 1% lead (41%-40%) among men, but finds himself trailing Blunt Rochester 59%-26% among women.
“The gender gap in support for Blunt Rochester has grown since the Supreme Court’s overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year,” said CPC Research Director Phil Jones in a statement.
A 2020 Poll ahead of Blunt Rochester's victory over Murphy showed just a 13 point gender gap, which has swollen to 19 points this time around.
When broken down by county, the mix of registered Democrats to Republicans mirrors what UD found in terms of voter preference.
- New Castle: Blunt Rochester (61-25), Jennings (63-31)
- Kent: Blunt Rochester (46-27), Jennings (49-37)
- Sussex: Murphy (56-27), Murray (61-33)
UD also checked on approval ratings for Delaware's top officeholders who aren't running in 2022.
Governor John Carney (61%), Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long (65%), and U.S. Senators Tom Carper (61%) and Chris Coons (55%) all were above 50%.
“There is solid support for Democrats across the board,’’ Jones said. “Despite the expectations of a national Republican wave, Delaware’s status as a blue state is not being swept away any time soon.”
The poll did not sample the Auditor or Treasurer races.
The University of Delaware's poll was conducted by speaking with 905 registered landline and cell phone users, with a cooperation rate of 5% for cell phones and 4.8% for landlines between September 14-29 from a list of registered voters.
The margin of error is 3.3%.