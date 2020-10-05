"The big takeaway...is that, in the high-profile, statewide races, the Democrats are up big across the board."
Paul Brewer, Research Director for the University of Delaware's Center for Political Communication, says his research is showing the First State is standing firmly in the blue this election season, though he doesn't necessarily find that surprising.
"That's not a huge shock," Brewer said. "This is Delaware, and if you look past statewide races, that's very much been the trend. There's a big lead for Joe Biden in the presidential race, an even bigger lead for John Carney in the race for governor, and large leads for Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt Rochester in the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House races as well. And those leads are particularly concentrated among women voters, and New Castle County voters."
Brewer added these are not insignificant leads, either, but substantial leads that he believed represented almost inevitabilities unless something major were to occur that would shift voters views. His results showed 54% of likely voters in Delaware say they’ll vote for Biden, while only 33% support Donald Trump, with the 21-point lead being well outside the survey’s margin of error.
"If you look at the presidential race, Biden's lead in Delaware is pretty consistent with what the national polling is saying, which also makes us pretty confident that that's a real lead, and that figure is pretty on target," Brewer said. "Now, bear in mind, we did this before the first presidential debate and before President Trump's diagnosis with COVID, so that might change things a bit, although the race's polling has been pretty stable. In the statewide races for governor, or for U.S. Senate and U.S. House seats, these are really big leads--big enough that I feel comfortable saying that these are not competitive races unless something major happens to shake up the races."
Carney holds a 29-point lead, with 55% of voters supporting him versus the 26% polled who said they'd vote for Republican candidate Julianne Murray. Coons leads U.S. Senate candidate Lauren Witzek by 30 points, at a 57% to 27% margin, and Blunt Rochester leads U.S. House challenger Lee Murphy by 22 points, with a 51% to 29% margin.
Between 10% and 15% of voters polled didn't yet know who they would be voting for, and Brewer believed name recognition has helped a lot for incumbents in Delaware, and that messaging from Republican candidates like Murray, Witzke, or Murphy may not be reaching the voters they want to sway.
All of that said, Brewer added there's wiggle room for surprises as nothing is set in stone.
"There weren't too many Shockers here," Brewer said. "If you dig into it, these races are closer among some voters. If you look at Sussex County and Kent County, and you look at the results among men, the Republican candidates are closer. They're sometimes ahead, sometimes they're behind, sometimes they're essentially tied. But that's not too shocking, either, given that there's a strong gender gap in politics right now in Delaware, and in the nation. Historically, Democrats have done better in New Castle County than in Kent County and Sussex County."
In Delaware, Biden leads Trump by more than a two-to-one margin among women (60% to 26%) and New Castle County voters (63% to 26%). The presidential race is much closer among men (46% to 43%), Kent County voters (41% to 44%) and Sussex County voters (40% to 44%).
Carney has a 40-point lead among women (61% to 21%) and a 15-point lead among men (49% to 34%). He holds a three-to-one margin over Murray in New Castle County (63% to 20%), though the race is closer in Kent County (42% to 34%) and Sussex County (43% to 38%).
Coons and Blunt Rochester lead by wide margins among women (63% to 20% for Coons, 57% to 23% for Blunt Rochester) and narrower margins among men (50% to 36% for Coons, 44% to 36% for Blunt Rochester). Both Democrats dominate in New Castle County (67% to 19% for Coons, 58% to 23% for Blunt Rochester). The U.S. Senate race is more competitive in Kent County (Coons 40%, Witzke 30%) and Sussex County (Coons 43%, Witzke 45%). Similarly, Blunt Rochester holds a smaller lead over Murphy in Kent County (42% to 33%) and is essentially tied with him in Sussex County (41% each).
In 2016, a number of polls came out showing Hillary Clinton leading Trump in the polls, and it was shocking to a lot of people when Trump won. Brewer said these polls from the University of Delaware adjust for for some of the mistakes of the past.
"The national polls were pretty close, only off a little bit. Some of the polls in key states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan were further off, although there weren't that many state polls," he said. "I'd say about that several things. One is pollsters think one of the reasons why there are those misses in those key states was that the results weren't weighted by education, because in 2016, we saw among white voters a big emerging gap between what college educated and non-college educated voters were doing."
Brewer said the results of his polls have been weighted for these considerations, but, the sheer size of the leads also impacts their predictions.
"We're not talking about five point leads here or three point leads there, we're talking about 20 to 30 point leads here," he said. "So, in these races, unless something major changes--and things can happen. There's still a month left, so these results could shift--but unless something major happens, I'm pretty confident that the Democratic candidates are in pretty solid shape come election day."
The results of Brewer's polling come from 976 adult Delawareans, including 911 registered voters and 847 likely voters polled over one week, September 21 to 27, 2020. Their margin of error was four percentage points.