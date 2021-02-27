If the University of Delaware's COVID-19 picture doesn't improve within the next few days, a campus lockdown could be initiated, the university's president warned.
In a letter to the campus community Friday, university president Dr. Dennis Assanis said the spike in COVID cases, linked to dining halls and students gathering in off-campus housing and at local bars and restaurants without following proper health protocols. As many as 300 students tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
"We are at a decisive moment in our fight against COVID-19 at the University of Delaware. With the high number of positive cases in the first two weeks of this semester, we are on track to quickly exceed the number in the entire fall semester," said Assanis.
If cases continue to rise, Assanis warned a number of steps would be taken:
- On-campus students would be required to remain in residence halls for all but essential activities.
- Off-campus students would be barred from coming to campus except for research and work responsibilities.
- Access to student centers, including the Little Bob would be restricted.
- All classes would temporarily move online.
- All athletic practices and competitions would be suspended.
Steps taken to curb COVID-19 cases this week included the closure of sit-down eating at dining halls. All meals are now grab-and-go style. The Trabant and Perkins student centers reduced capacity to 25%, and students will not be allowed to congregate to eat meals indoors, including in dorm room common spaces. They will be allowed to do so outdoors.
Guests have also been banned from dorm rooms, and capacity limits are being put in place at lounges and public spaces.
"To help avoid these additional restrictions, we must all work together now," Assanis said.
Students are encouraged to limit their activities this weekend. Additionally, they're advised to not mingle outside of their “household” units, should not host large gatherings and should use takeout when dining at local restaurants.
UD Police and Newark Police are increasing patrols to enforce the city’s limitations on gatherings at private residences which stands at 10 people indoors and 20 people outdoors. Students who violate the ordinance can face fines and even suspension. UD has sanctioned more than 450 students for breaking various COVID-19 rules since the fall, according to The Newark Post.
Off-campus students who have not been tested this week are urged to get tested this weekend at one of the various locations in the nearby community, including drive-up testing 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the STAR campus.
"By taking important steps now — especially limiting gatherings and participating in testing — we can slow the spread of the virus and resume our plans for the spring semester," said Assanis.