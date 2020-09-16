A local pundit weighs in on Delaware's US Senate primary.
University of Delaware political science prof Paul Brewer compared Democrat challenger Jess Scarane, who lost to Chris Coons, to another Democrat who ran unsuccessfully against Delaware's other Senator in 2018.
"Scarane was a more progressive challenger, in the mold of Kerri Evelyn Harris from 2 years back, who challenged Tom Carper, so--Harris 2 years ago got about a third of the vote, so a substantial amount for a progressive challenger to an incumbent, but, on the other hand, not a close race either," said Brewer.
Coons, the incumbent, cruised to a win over Scarane, 73 to 26 percent.
In the Republican primary between Jim DeMartino and Lauren Witzke, Brewer was watching the difference in the vote tally between machine votes and absentee ballots before the final tally was recorded.
"In the absentee ballots, DeMartino is leading Witzke by about..almost 2500 votes, but she's ahead of him in machine votes by not quite a 2-to-1 margin, but a really substantial margin, so it seems like there's some interesting patterns going on there," said Brewer.
The initial vote totals seemed to point to a win for DeMartino, but in the end, Witzke won easily, 56 to 43 percent.