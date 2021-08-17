A political science and international relations professor at the University of Delaware is criticizing President Joe Biden's speech on Afghanistan and said the U.S. has mismanaged the withdrawal of troops following America's longest war.
On Monday, Pres. Biden said he stood by the decision to pull troops from Afghanistan, and that the United States can't continue to fight a war that Afghans won't fight for themselves.
Just weeks ago Biden said definitively that the Afghan army would be able to stand up to the Taliban.
"It did appear that he was blaming everybody else for the debacle, blaming the Afghans for not fighting." said Dr. Muqtedar Khan, who founded UD's Islamic Studies program. "To me, the thing that worried me most was that a.) is this an intelligence failure in the sense that the U.S. government, the U.S. military that was occupying Afghanistan failed to gather sufficient intelligence on the ground to have a proper assessment about the capabilities of the Afghan army and the Taliban fighters, or was he informed but the U.S. intelligence agencies that as soon as the U.S. left, the Afghans would collapse? And he did not tell the American people that a few weeks ago when he announced the withdrawal."
Khan called foreign policy in Afghanistan a "failure" of more than a decade, but one that does not solely rest with Biden. He added the White House appears, now, to be managing the mishandling of the troop withdrawal.
In April when Biden announced all troops would withdrawal from Afghanistan by mid-September, there were just 2,500 troops left in-country. Now, as many as 6,000 troops are there trying to get U.S. citizens and Afghan nationals out of the country amid rising chaos.
"The images of people hanging from planes and dropping to their deaths, it is incredible, we have abandoned the Afghans who have helped us do whatever we were trying to do for two decades in Afghanistan.
The thing that is upsetting a lot of people in the American foreign policy community is the incompetence at which we have conducted the withdrawal...and also the failure to realize that the Afghans will collapse. There's no way that nobody in the CIA, or the defense intelligence, or the Department of Defense told the Biden administration that 'look the Afghan Army will not [collapse.]'
Five, six weeks ago, I was predicting that, at the most, they would last six months...but even that was very, very optimistic. I was under the assumption that the U.S. would provide intelligence and air support to the Afghan government even after withdrawing the troops on the ground, and that's why I thought this army would last six months. If I knew the U.S. was just going to leave it all to these people, I would have told you they would have collapsed within a month. That shows a kind of incompetence."
Khan said the Afghan army's collapse was predictable, and the U.S. didn't have to look far to find evidence. He pointed to a precedent set in Iraq.
"The Iraqi Army, which was built by the U.S., and NATO, and western allies with literally billions of dollars in investment--and heavily armed with western weapons--left all their weapons and ran away. Some of the Iraqi Army fighters ran away while hiding as women in women's clothes," he said. "I think that it is not a very honest statement which does acknowledge the fact that the state that we were trying to build in Afghanistan collapsed."
A few months ago, the Chicago Council on World Affairs conducted a public opinion poll that showed that 70% of Americans were sick of the "war with no end." Had Khan been asked whether withdrawing from the war in Afghanistan was the right move, he would have told the president yes, but notes he would've said that as far back as 2011.
Monday, Pres. Biden mentioned our mission in Afghanistan was never about "nation-building." It begs the question: then what were we doing there for so long?
"This is not the first time that Biden is in a position of power. As vice president to [then-Pres.] Obama, he had a major share in U.S. foreign policy especially in this area. He bragged even in his speech...about being in Afghanistan four times. Did he ever come back and say that 'we are finished our mission? We should come back, I'm advising President Obama that we should pull the troops out of there, we are not here to do nation-building,' said Khan. "He was in on the nation-building project for a long time. What has happened really is that we have become internally weak as a country."
"Bin Laden was killed nearly 10 years ago, we should have withdrawn then," remarked Khan. "It does appear that Biden is banking on the fact that, maybe, enough public opinion against war itself, and within a few weeks, the coverage of the Taliban might disappear."
But if the Taliban commit egregious human rights violations, and Afghanistan remains in the media spotlight, it will become a problem for the president.
"This will become a weapon for Donald Trump and the Republican Party to beat Biden and the Democrats in the mid-term elections," cautioned Khan. "It could become a safe haven [for terrorists] again, and then you will have a problem, and then Biden will have to keep answering the question about his decision...if you remember the Republicans made such a big deal about Benghazi and kept that issue so alive for such a long time--they're very good at it--so it's quite possible that the Republicans have basically got a big stick with which they can beat Biden."
With Biden calling human rights "essential" to U.S. foreign policy, Khan also wonders where this leaves Afghanistan.
"If that is the case, then what is going to happen about the human rights situation in Afghanistan now that we have literally handed over Afghanistan to the Taliban on a platter? Where is the human rights?"
When the Taliban came to power in 1996, Khan recalled, they were treated like by pariahs by the international community. This time, he predicts their reign could be different.
"Now, greater international engagement and recognition may make them behave much better than they did the first time. Secondly, they have learned their lessons--at least it appears--from some of their statements. Certainly, there is no big battle for the Taliban to fight with the collapse of the Afghan army. One of the consequences of the collapse of the Afghan army is that the military capabilities of the Taliban have multiplied many-fold since last month."
But he cautioned the road ahead in Afghanistan will be a tough one.
"Governing is not easy especially for these people who've had no experience of government completely. But the Taliban have won the war--that's how they see it...they have won a culture war against the West, against democracy, against liberal values. So the Taliban is entitled to and will be tempted to make some symbolic, cultural victory laps, and how are they going to show the world that Afghanistan has changed and is now under an Islamic government? The easiest way, usually, is to implement some elements of the Sharia [law]...there will be a lesser public role for women without a doubt, but that doesn't mean that only women are going to suffer. There are other religious minorities, like the Shias, will find a tough time...what remains to be seen is if they will be able to govern Afghanistan and include other ethnicities."
While U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is "good" for America, Khan said the failed foreign policy and the way this situation has unfolded in chaos makes America less powerful on the world stage.
"We did all the greatest things that happened in the last century from inventing airplanes to inventing the internet...but since COVID and now with this, we've had this tremendously incompetent way of dealing with major crisis, and that's not good for the U.S. foreign policy, or U.S. stature, or U.S. image globally. People don't just want to come to America, they want to become Americans. There's no other place in the world like that, where people want to go there and become like them. Nobody wants to go to Afghanistan and become an Afghan or go to China and become Chinese. America has this great...appeal for the world even when they don't like America they love America, and a lot of that has been lost in the past one week."