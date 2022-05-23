The University of Delaware is bringing back its mask mandate starting on Tuesday morning.
In a message sent to the University of Delaware community on Monday night, the school announced they will require masks at all University of Delaware events sponsored on-or-off campus until further notice.
One exception was granted for those speaking or lecturing, as long as 6-foot social distancing could be maintained.
According to its data dashboard, the University of Delaware has seen a notable rise in COVID cases, from just 11 during the week of March 27 to 158 and 166 the past two weeks.
Last week 36 employees and 130 students tested positive, although the University does not provide hospitalization data.
As of Sunday, Delaware had 139 COVID hospitalizations, just down from last week's peak of 155 during the recent surge in cases. Fourteen of those are listed as critical.
Delaware's 7-day moving average of new cases is at 575.9, just off of its recent high, but still considerably lower than in January when that number was over 3,450.
The letter went on to reference this week's Commencement activities.
"This is a special time of year with many celebratory events as we mark the end of the academic year at UD, including Commencement and convocations, so it’s important that we all take every step possible to safeguard the health of ourselves and those around us. This means wearing a face mask indoors, getting tested and staying home when you are sick. The masking requirement applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status or past testing results."
The mandate would not cover the main Commencement exercise, scheduled to be headlined by a speech from President Joe Biden, which is outdoors at Delaware Stadium.
UD last lifted their mask mandate on March 3.