The University of Delaware is reporting 19 students and three employees have tested positive for COVID-19 during the past three days, according to a new dashboard provided by the school.
The numbers include students who have physically been on campus in the days leading up to testing positive, and students who are living in off-campus housing in downtown Newark, plus employees or staff members physically working on campus.
The university did not say whether the cases were symptomatic or asymptomatic, but had reported about 1,400 students would be staying on-campus this semester. It's unclear how many are living off-campus.
UD also reported that 52 of the 4,164 submitted student tests turned back positive among students who plan to be on campus. 5 of the 3,260 employee tests also came back positive.
In perspective, UD had 26 positive COVID-19 test results among students between March 11-August 30, although the campus was mostly closed in that time frame. 11 employees tested positive in that same window.
The University of Delaware opened their fall semester on Monday mostly on-line, although a few select classes will have in-person segments until the Thanksgiving break.