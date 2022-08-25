The University of Delaware said it has confirmed a case of monkeypox.
The first reported case of monkeypox at the University was identified on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
A University employee was diagnosed with the virus, and according to school officials, is isolating and recovering at home.
The University said it issued a health advisory to the campus about monkeypox on August 19th, and established a dedicated webpage to provide updated information to the University community.
First year resident student move in is scheduled for this weekend with classes set to begin on August 30th.
The University said it's working with the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) in attempting to notify those who may have had close contact with the individual.
On Tuesday DPH reported the state's monkeypox case total was at 17.