During the winter break at the University of Delaware, a student at the School of Nursing got the opportunity to "come on down" and play "The Price is Right."
Lily Ramos made quite a first impression: she tumbled in the aisle, but got right back up.
Now that the episode has aired on CBS, Ramos - a native of Hermosa Beach, California - can share details about the experience. She was an invited guest of a friend who successfully auditioned for the show, but her on-the-spot audition during a show taping convinced producers to have her name called during the episode that aired Monday.
Her experience began with that flop in the aisle as she made her way to the row of bidders. "I just wanted to do something funny when I was 'coming on down' to the stage," Ramos said.
Several prizes came up for bids, and several times she came very close.
"I was feeling a little bit discouraged but at the end of the day I was thinking I got all the way down to being one of the four people picked, I better get on the stage. So, I was very happy to get on the stage and play the game," Ramos said.
Ramos was hoping to win one of the big cash prizes to help pay off her tuition. She was sworn to secrecy until the episode aired. The outcome: she will be spending some time on airplanes and be well-traveled.
"Everything's OK in the end. I'm just glad to have the experience."
Through it all, Ramos represented the UD School of Nursing proudly on her t-shirt, seen by a national audience. She's also remained focused on her educational and career goals.
"I think it's just a very rewarding career. Even in my clinicals so far during my education, I've learned a lot - I've just felt so blessed to have all of the experience I've had. When you help someone out, it makes you feel better."