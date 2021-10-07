A 20-year-old University of Delaware student was charged by two different police departments with threatening two individuals with what police eventually said they discovered was a BB gun, and shooting a man with it in a second incident, Newark authorities detailed Thursday.
According to Newark Police, Quinn Annable first followed, then drove up to and threatened to shoot, two people walking along Academy Street, south of East Delaware Avenue around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021. The victims fled on foot and called Newark Police.
Shortly after, University of Delaware Police said they were contacted by a man who was shot with a BB gun while walking in the parking lot of Drake Hall along Academy Street. The victim received treatment from EMS at the scene for minor injuries, but did not require further medical attention.
The victim was able to describe the suspect and vehicle for police, which matched the description of the earlier incident.
Thanks to surveillance footage and witness statement, police said they identified Annable and arrested him on October 6, 2021, at his off-campus residence. An "air pistol that shoots metal pellets" was also recovered at that time, police said.
Annable was charged by Newark Police with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and two counts aggravated menacing, and by University of Delaware Police with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and second-degree assault. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $20,000 cash bond. He will additionally face administrative sanctions from the UD Office of Student Conduct.