A University of Delaware graduate student has been charged with breaking into a lab and sabotaging experiments.
University of Delaware Police arrested Abhinav Prabhakar after they said an investigation showed he went into a research lab inside Lammot du Pont Laboratory and damaged several items connected to ongoing experiments.
Prabhakar was charged with third degree burglary, wearing a disguise during a felony, criminal mischief greater than $5,000, harassment, and second degree trespass.
He was also issued a no-contact order from the University of Delaware and the professor after being released on $3,600 unsecured bond.