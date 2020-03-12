The University of Delaware has announced they are suspending all sports and practices as the COVID-19 outbreak continues on campus.
There have now been four confirmed positive tests on the campus.
UD's decision mirrors similar calls made by Duke University, Kansas, Lincoln University, and the Ivy League, just to name a few.
Wednesday, the NCAA announced it will hold its basketball tournaments without fans, although with many of its major schools suspending their programs, its unclear whether that will even proceed.