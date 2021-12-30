Most of the University of Delaware's 2022 Winter Session classes will start remotely, as the school responded to Delaware's State of Emergency declaration.
The Newark school is still planning to open its campus, as scheduled, on Sunday, January 2, 2022, but restrictions will be placed on students and staff on campus.
All students and staff looking to access a UD facility during Winter Session will be required to complete surveillance testing during the week of January 3.
The school said after the community goes through a week of testing, they will reassess whether to allow most classes to return to in-person format.
Dining halls will go back to a grab-and-go model at Pencaster and Russell Dining Halls, along with the Perkins and Trabant Student Centers.
Mask use will be required in all shared spaces, including laboratories and common areas of residence halls, outside of student rooms.
All students and staff were already required to receive a booster shot by January 24, 2022, and while the University recommended getting it as soon as possible, did not change the date.
The University of Delaware's Winter Session, which is a 5-week sprint, has less students on campus.
The Spring Semester is slated to begin on February 7.