The University of Delaware scaled back much of its mask mandates, but will continue to require face coverings in classrooms and some other venues.
In a message sent to the campus community Thursday night, UD announced that vaccination and testing requirements for visitors would be suspended, the online form for domestic and international travel no longer needing to be filled out, and face masks in non-classroom spaces on campus are no longer required.
The school did say they are still seeing higher COVID case and positivity rates than the rest of Delaware, so face masks will still be required in all classrooms, child-care facilities, and when on UD-sponsored transportation.
According to the University of Delaware dashboard, UD is still seeing about a 5.0% positivity race in asymptomatic surveillance test results. Delaware's statewide average is at 4.1%.
161 COVID positive cases have been reported on campus thus far this week, with 157 students, and 4 employees, reversing what had been a two-week decline on campus.
Required PCR testing will continue for those who are not fully vaccinated, with a 7-day isolation and quarantine period for those who are COVID-positive or have had an unvaccinated COVID exposure.
Delaware is reporting more then 95% of their community has been vaccinated.
Delaware's announcement comes after all Delaware public school districts lifted their mask mandates earlier this week following guidance issued by the CDC late last week.