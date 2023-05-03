Smoking pot may have become legal in Delaware, but not on the University of Delaware's campus.
In a message to the University of Delaware community, Adam Cantley, Dean of Students and Assistant Vice President for Student Support and Advocacy, points out that the school must follow federal law, which still considers marijuana an illegal substance.
So the university is maintaining and enforcing its policy prohibiting the use, sale, manufacturing, distribution, and possession of marijuana on campus.
Officials say not doing so could jeopardize the school's federal funding, including funding for student financial aid.
Students who violate UD’s drug policy will be referred to Community Standards and Conflict Resolution.
However, students of legal age who partake off campus will not face disciplinary actions.