Just before guiding the Delaware Women's Basketball program to their first NCAA Tournament game since 2013, Natasha Adair was asked about the future of the Blue Hens' program.
"Should we stay here? Absolutely. We are here to win championships, we are here to be recognized as one of the best, and so this is not just a one-time thing, this is something we want to continue."
It will be a one-time thing under Adair, as the 2022 Colonial Athletic Association Coach of the Year has been named the new head coach at Arizona State University in the Pac-12 Conference.
Adair's announcement comes after guiding the Blue Hens to back-to-back postseason runs, making the WNIT Semifinals after winning the CAA regular season title in 2021, and then defeating Drexel in this year's conference championship game before losing to Maryland in the NCAAs.
The former College of Charleston and Georgetown coach leaves Newark with a 95-58 record, including 61-29 in conference play.
Adair's 62.1% overall winning percentage falls just behind her immediate predecessor Tina Martin (63.2%) for the best in program history.
Her exit comes just weeks after 2-time CAA Player of the Year Jasmine Dickey announced she'll also be leaving the program, as the AP Honorable Mention All-American is planning to enter the WNIT Draft.
After replacing Martin following a 21-year run at Delaware, Adair will be tasked with following 25-year veteran Charli Turner Thorne at Arizona State.
Prior to the COVID season of 2019-20, ASU had made 6-stright NCAA Tournaments, winning at least a game each time, and earning two trips to the Sweet 16. The Sun Devils are coming off a 12-14 season in 2021-22, their first losing campaign since 2012-13.
Adair has been seen as a rising candidate in the coaching ranks, serving as a founding member of the Black Coaches United, and being recognized by Advancement of Blacks in Sports as one of the top women's basketball coaches in the country.
The University of Delaware said they are planning a national search for Adair's replacement.