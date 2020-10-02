UDairy will be closing its ice cream shop in downtown Wilmington later this month.
On Facebook, UDairy said the permanent closure of the Market Street shop is due to COVID-19 and current financial constraints.
The university, last week, announced layoffs and furloughs as it stares down a $268 million budget deficit caused by the pandemic.
Your last chance to get a scoop at the Market Street location is October 25, 2020.
UD will maintain presence outside of its Newark creamery at Wilmington farmers markets, Frawley Stadium, the Riverfront Market, and at the cafe at Arsht Hall.