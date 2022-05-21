Tuition is going up at the University of Delaware.
The school's board of trustees this week approved a 3% increase, with no increase in mandatory fees.
University officials say careful financial planning and stewardship of resources allowed them to "limit" the tuition hike.
UD’s undergraduate tuition for the 2022-23 academic year will increase by $390 for Delawareans to $13,370 and by $1,050 for nonresidents to $35,890.
The base tuition rate for graduate programs is also increasing by 3% for 2022-23.
The university is preparing to welcome its largest freshman class in school history this fall, with 45-hundred new students expected on campus.