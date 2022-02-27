Unattended cooking is the culprit in an apartment fire that displaced six people Saturday.
Five Points Fire Company crews were sent to East Reamer Avenue near South Maryland Avenue in the Middleboro Manor community around 7:30 p.m. on February 26, 2022, and found flames in an apartment on the second floor, Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators said.
The building's fire alarm operated properly, and the residents had gotten out of the burning units before the firefighters arrived.
The fire started in the kitchen, where food cooking on the stove had been left unattended, investigators determined.
Damage is estimated at $50,000.
The Red Cross is helping the four adults and two children who need emergency shelter.