A house trailer fire that left a Middletown family in need of emergency shelter was sparked by unattended cooking.
Volunteer Hose Company crews responding to several 911 calls at about 1:30 Saturday afternoon arrived in the 300 block of Hostetter Boulevard in the Villagebrook Trailer Park and found smoke pouring from the trailer, Delaware State Fire Marshal's office investigators said.
By the time the fire was extinguished, it had caused about 10 thousand dollars' damage, forcing the two adults and three children who lived in the trailer to seek emergency shelter from the Red Cross.
No one was hurt.