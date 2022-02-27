Unattended cooking is the culprit in an apartment fire that displaced 6 people in Wilmington Saturday.
Five Points Fire Company crews were sent to East Reamer Avenue near South Maryland Avenue in Middleboro Manor around 7:30 p.m., and found flames in an apartment on the 2nd floor, Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators said.
The building's fire alarm operated properly, and the residents had gotten out before the firefighters arrived.
The fire started in the kitchen, where food cooking on the stove had been left unattended.
Damage is estimated at $50,000.00.
The Red Cross is helping the 4 adults and 2 children who need emergency shelter.