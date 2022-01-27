A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all of Delaware ahead of a coastal storm that is still taking shape.
NBC10 meteorologist Bill Henley says the storm's exact track is still in question which means snowfall models vary.
A storm track further offshore minimizes impacts.
"Fast moving, lower snow totals, but, there are some indications that this one will come closer," said Henley. "Stronger storm, slower moving, continuing into late Saturday, possibly Saturday evening, will result in higher totals not just at the shore but inland as well."
A snowfall probability map released by the National Weather Service indicates a 70-percent chance of at least six inches of snow along the Sussex County coast.
Initial snow projections from the National Weather Service are for at least four inches of snow in New Castle County.
Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) officials said they will begin brining operations on state roadways on Thursday.