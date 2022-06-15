A pair of bills directed at restricting under-21 gun possession in Delaware passed the state House Tuesday with mixed results.
House Bill 423, which reinstates the Firearm Transaction Approval Program to help with criminal background checks passed the House unanimously.
"Our goal is to make sure that we provide a mechanism for people to legally own firearms. This is an enhanced background check so we ensure that going forward," sponsoring Rep. John Mitchell (D-Elsmere) said about the bill which was sponsored by members of both parties.
House Bill 451, which seeks to raise the minimum age for gun purchasing and most gun possession from 18 to 21 met considerably more friction in the House.
Several Republicans offered amendments attempting to add exemptions to the bill.
Rep. Jeff Spiegelman (R-Townsend/Marydel) attempted to exclude rimfire rifles, saying they're an entry-level weapon for gun users, based upon their reduced size.
"They're chosen overwhelmingly by people getting their first firearm, by people training with firearms for the first time, because of their extremely recoil, their extremely low velocity, and they're extremely low cost."
House Speaker Rep. Pete Schwarzkopf said he would have a conversation with Spiegelman about them later, but called it an unfriendly amendment, and it failed 18-22 on party lines.
Rep. Ronald Gray (R-Bethany Beach) offered up four separate amendments, two of which passed.
Gray's request to exclude age 18-21 Delaware National Guard members from the ban on possession was passed, as was one that allows paintball guns to be used, even though they could conceivably harm someone.
He received no traction on an attempt to create an exemption for 18 to 21-year-olds who are married or own property.
Rep. Daniel Short (R-Seaford) made a plea in defense of those under 21 owning weapons.
"I'd like to remind folks you can be married and have children at this particular time under age 21. You can own real property, you can have a car, you can serve in the military, you can be a seasonal police officer at the beach. But we're going to say that individual who may have a family, maybe a number of children, they will have no way that they can legally protect themselves, family, and their home. I think we're missing the point, if this world was such a world there was no crime -- which we're trying to solve, and I understand the intent of this -- I think we're going to make criminals out of young adults who are trying to start families."
Despite that, the two amendments failed on party lines 17-23.
Rep. Tim Dukes (R-Laurel/Delmar) attempted an amendment that would allow for those 18-21 to own a gun with parental or guardian consent.
Schwarzkopf was not impressed, before a voice vote that ended that amendment's chances.
"It's just an opportunity to carve out certain people from the provisions of this bill. A note from mom or dad is not sufficient."
The final amendment came from Schwarzkopf himself, who looked to add exemptions for hunting under existing Delaware seasonal laws, and also for those who would use an otherwise illegal firearm in a self-protection situation.
That amendment cleared by a voice vote.
With HB451 amended three times, the debate over the merits of not allowing guns for those between 18-21 in most situations began.
Rep. Shannon Morris (R-Harrington) said it would take away some of the early education time for new gun users.
"The best way to learn how to hunt is to practice hunting, that's year-round. That way when you go hunting you're humane with the kill, or whatever you are after."
Schwarzkopf emphasized that those under 21 would have the opportunity to use weapons, but that supervision would be required.
"The section shall not apply to any person under the age of 21 who possesses or controls a firearm for the purpose of engaging in lawful hunting, instruction, sporting, or recreational activity while under the direct supervision of a person 21 years of age or older. 18-21 doesn't mean you can't use that gun, you have to be supervised, and you cannot buy one."
Rep. Lyndon Yearick (R-Camden/Wyoming) said the bill is taking guns out of the hands out of too many people.
"I think this bill diminishes the opportunity for the legal, law-abiding individual to defend his-or-her family, to defend their private property, and the bad guys and bad gals are relentless in their pursuit, they're going to find the firearms."
Schwarzkopf admitted HB451's passing would not cure all of the problems with guns.
"I don't know if you can ever take all of these guns of their hands and not make them do bad decisions, I don't know whether we could ever do it, but we can make it harder, we can make it more difficult."
HB451 passed 27-13 (1 absent). 12 of the 15 members of the House Republican Caucus voted against the bill, with Michael Smith and Kevin Hensley both voting 'yes', and Mike Ramone, who had taken part in the earlier amendment votes, being absent for the main vote.
William Carson (D-Leipsic) was the only Democrat to vote against the bill.
The two bills head to the Senate Executive Committee for discussion.